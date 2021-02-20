$23.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $23.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.54 billion. Facebook reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.23.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

