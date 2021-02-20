B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.47

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and traded as high as $52.82. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 105,932 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In other B. Riley Financial news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 41.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

