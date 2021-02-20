B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.47

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and traded as high as $52.82. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 105,932 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.27.
In other B. Riley Financial news, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.
