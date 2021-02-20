Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.22

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and traded as low as $35.99. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 32,713 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

