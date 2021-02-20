AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $5.83. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 49,880 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.10.

There is no company description available for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

