Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.58

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.58 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 240.05 ($3.14). Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 702,607 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £297.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 6.74.

In other Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) news, insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

