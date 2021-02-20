Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head to Head Analysis

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daimler and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $193.50 billion 0.45 $2.66 billion $8.56 9.49 Li Auto $41.88 million 639.55 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 0.17% 2.48% 0.51% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daimler and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 5 15 0 2.67 Li Auto 0 3 7 1 2.82

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $41.46, suggesting a potential upside of 38.95%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Daimler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daimler beats Li Auto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks division distributes its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division supplies vans and related services under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses division sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Mobility division offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, investment and credit card, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the Athlon brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

