Ubex (UBEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $212,213.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $212,213.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 132.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.00646168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.