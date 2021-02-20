Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $7.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 166,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

