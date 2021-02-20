Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce sales of $7.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.96 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $19.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.
SRRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 166,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,048. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $66.72.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.