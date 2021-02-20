Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Shares of CPS stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $43.01.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

