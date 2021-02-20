$763.61 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce $763.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.40 million and the highest is $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 426,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,880. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 60.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

