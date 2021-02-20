$13.78 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $13.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.67 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.30 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 69,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.