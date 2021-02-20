Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $462.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

