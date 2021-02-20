$795.42 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report sales of $795.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $811.30 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded up $17.56 on Friday, reaching $505.20. 326,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,505. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

