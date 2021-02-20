DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.51

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 29,115 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

