Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.48

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.48 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.31). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 24.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 753,989 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £85.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

