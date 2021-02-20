Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $198.61

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 198.61 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 184.80 ($2.41). Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.57), with a volume of 5,348 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a market cap of £7.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.65.

About Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

