BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.42

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and traded as high as $17.81. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 91,764 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

