Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,462.15

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,462.15 ($19.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,499.30 ($19.59). Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.07), with a volume of 12,342 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,461.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,352.39. The stock has a market cap of £308.26 million and a PE ratio of 18.89.

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) Company Profile (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

