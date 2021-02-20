NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,793,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.