Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) PT at $5.00

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.
TEF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,493. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.
TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.
