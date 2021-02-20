Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 115.6% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $3.91 million and $12.82 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

