Brokerages Set BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 1,937.78

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,937.78 ($25.32).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BHP traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,277.50 ($29.76). The stock had a trading volume of 6,916,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,374. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,311 ($30.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,107.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,828.85. The company has a market capitalization of £48.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group (BHP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. BHP Group (BHP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

About BHP Group (BHP.L)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

