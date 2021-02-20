Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.85. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

