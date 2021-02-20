Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.88. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 455,238 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$84.26 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

