Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) (LON:GEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 9,172 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Gemfields Group Limited (GEM.L) Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

