Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $112.74

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) (LON:VEC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.74 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 112.80 ($1.47). Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 671,606 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.79. The company has a market cap of £666.28 million and a PE ratio of -93.17.

Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

