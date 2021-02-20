C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.53

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) (LON:CCR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.53 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). C&C Group plc (CCR.L) shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 468,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. The firm has a market cap of £734.64 million and a PE ratio of 971.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.57.

C&C Group plc (CCR.L) Company Profile (LON:CCR)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

