$0.72 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. Ventas reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $52.39. 2,709,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.