Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $192,276.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.29 or 0.00828197 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056789 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00042421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.63 or 0.04794679 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,877,174 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.