Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $493,814.44 and approximately $23,839.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073597 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002359 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010194 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,549 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.