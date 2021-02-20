Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $16.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

SWIR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 227,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,557. The firm has a market cap of $688.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at $193,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

