$18.25 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report sales of $18.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ OPTN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.31. 239,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $224.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $166,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $688,312. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in OptiNose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

