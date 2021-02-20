Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $490,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $109,000. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.