Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,632.22

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,632.22 ($34.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,780 ($36.32). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($36.22), with a volume of 446,910 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).

Get Persimmon alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,727.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,634.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 1,850 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.