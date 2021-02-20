Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.09

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $15.94. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 7,860 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

