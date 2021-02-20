Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.57

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) (FRA:SIE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €116.57 ($137.14) and traded as high as €132.14 ($155.46). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) shares last traded at €130.78 ($153.86), with a volume of 1,528,344 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.27 ($148.55).

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €116.68.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.