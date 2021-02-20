TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $6.47. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 100,146 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

