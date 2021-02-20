Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Price Target at $166.55

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.68. 890,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,482. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

