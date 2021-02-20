KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 2,084,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,531. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $43,973,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,718,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.