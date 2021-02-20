Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report sales of $508.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $517.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.54 million. Air Lease reported sales of $548.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last ninety days. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AL traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 749,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,282. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

