Terracoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $188.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Terracoin has a market cap of $672,448.57 and $188.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,837.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $707.91 or 0.01245492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00422965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003491 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006107 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.