GenesisX (XGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $451.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. GenesisX has a market cap of $25,483.53 and $451.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,206,592 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

