Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,839,000 after buying an additional 972,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.