930 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.06. 6,793,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a 200 day moving average of $526.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

