930 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $597.06. 6,793,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,885. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $545.74 and a 200 day moving average of $526.08.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.89.
In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
