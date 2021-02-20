Pundi X (NPXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $464.83 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 98.1% higher against the dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $464.83 million and approximately $728.59 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00062488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.97 or 0.00832834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00038461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00043123 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.35 or 0.04787066 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

NPXS is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

