DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $59.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,456,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,967,103. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

