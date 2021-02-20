Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $68.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,773,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

