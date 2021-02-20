Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $227,400.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00185750 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.