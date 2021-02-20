Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.39. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 10,712,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,045,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

