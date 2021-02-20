Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 104 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Argus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.54. 3,081,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average of $164.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

